There will be a memorial service for Bob Evans at 11 a.m. March 28 at Bennett Creek Church in Clark.
Instead of flowers if you would like, a donation to Bennett Creek Church CD Ministry, 11 Rd 8 WC, Clark, WY, 82435, would be nice.
The CD Ministry was Bob’s way to help spread God’s word.
