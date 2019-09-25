James Dunrud, 87, died Sept. 22, 2019, at Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center after multiple years of effects from Parkinson’s disease.
Jim lived in the Meeteetse area his entire life. He and his wife Joan operated their ranch on the Greybull River, raising registered Angus cattle. He spent much of his childhood growing up at the Double D Ranch and the Kirwin area in the upper Wood River Valley, which was owned by his parents Carl and Vera Dunrud.
Jim was always willing to help out a family member, neighbor or friend and was gifted in the way that he could come up with a design or idea and build just about anything. He was active locally as a longtime member of the Meeteetse Lions Club and served on several area boards over the years. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in the outdoors.
He had a quiet ease with livestock and horses.
He and Joan were certified ski instructors for many years, teaching at Antelope Butte and Sleeping Giant ski areas.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joan; parents Carl and Vera Dunrud.
He is survived by his daughter Dena (Scott) Hartman, granddaughters Joni (Brett) Corbin, Keri (Bryan) Anderson; great-grandchildren Jeremy Johnstone, Clayton Corbin, Nick Anderson, Haile Cervantes, Hannah Hartman, Camille Anderson, Brian Lee Anderson, great-great-granddaughter Zahla Johnstone; sister Mary Webster and brother Rich (Toni) Dunrud, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service for Jim will be Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Meeteetse.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meeteetse Museums.
