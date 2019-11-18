F. Eloise (Berry) George died Nov. 16, 2019.
Eloise was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Basin, growing up in Burlington and Cody. In her youth she loved swimming in Newton Lake, summer dances and outings with her mom and sisters.
Her fondest memories were of her mom, sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She liked to go to antiques stores and garage sales. She loved beautiful flowers, making lampshades and listening to Elvis Presley on road trips with her mom.
She cherished her time working with her mother at Cody Country Printing for more that 40 years. The two of them also worked with Dorothy’s Shuttle Service in Ennis, Mont., during the summer.
Eloise was preceded in death by her mother Marjorie Eloise (Riley) Harkin and grandparents Thomas and Ruth (Griffin) Riley of Basin.
Eloise is survived by her children Tonja (George) Schmidt and (Scott McEndree) of Cody, Timothy George and (Stephanie) of Australia, her six grandchildren Brian Schmidt (Shaundra) of Cody, Ryan and Jasmine George, and Jack and Demi Foster of Australia, her two great-grandchildren Joshua and Caleb Schmidt of Powell, her three sisters Harriette James of Cody, Dorothy (Claude) Mulholland of Ennis and Loraine (Mike) Whitmore of Cody, eight nephews and three nieces. We love you.
Graveside services will be at the Burlington Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m.
An online memorial is available at BallardFH.com.
