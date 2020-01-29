Russell Carl Norskog, 75, of Cody, died Sunday evening Jan. 26, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House following his extensive battle with cancer.
Russell is survived by his four children, Roberta Judith, who was present at the time of her father’s passing, as well as Cynthia Eugenia, Carl Ole and Thomas Eric. Russell is also survived by his siblings Roberta, Judith, Walter, Martha and Cindy.
Russell was predeceased by his wife Eugenia, his parents Robert Ole Norskog and Ruth Nielson, and stepfather Inor Nielsen of Powell, as well as siblings Edgar, Barbara and Robert Jr.
Russell is also survived by his three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
Russell was born and raised in Cody, where he graduated from high school in 1962 before joining the U. S. Army. Russell is a Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving two combat tours in country where he served with distinction, earning numerous awards including the Bronze Star. Russell retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant after serving more than 24 years and receiving several Army Achievement Medals, Army Commendation Medals and the Meritorious Service Medal. Russell’s exemplary distinguished service earned him the prestigious Legion of Merit.
Following his extensive military service, which took him around the world, Russell returned to his beloved home of Cody where he is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and Eagles.
Russell will be interred in a family plot with military honors provided by the VFW Honor Guard at the Riverside Cemetery in Cody at 1721 Gulch Street on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m.
A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 2673 located at 808 2th Street in Cody.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Cody Regional Health in support of Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
