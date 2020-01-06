Lavon L. Ring died Dec. 22, 2019, after a long battle with renal cancer.
Lavon was born in Caldwell, Idaho, on Aug. 7, 1937. After high school he enlisted and served two years with the National Guard. He then enlisted and served four years with the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Okinawa and then Hill Air Force Base in Clearfield, Utah where he met his wife of 60 years, Sandra Ford Ring.
They then moved to Cody where his father lived and to start a family and life. He worked at the Gypsum plant and then went on to build his own company Big Horn Drywall. He was a member of the Elks club for 55 years and Eagles club. After he retired, they moved to Arizona and then to Nampa, Idaho.
Lavon was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, and his parents.
He is survived by his sister Helen (Lyle) Frost, brother Gerald Ring, brother Mike (Sherry) Ring, daughter Carolann Bergmans, son Jim (Jennifer) Ring, grandchildren Makenzi (John) Butler, Hallie (Jeff) Ramey, Cody Bergmans and Casey Bergmans, great grandchildren Mason Ramey and Averi Butler, and many nieces and nephews.
He will be remembered for his love of dancing with my mother, telling jokes and laughing with his friends. We are thankful that he got to see his new great grandchildren and spend quality time with his family.
A service will be held in Nampa on March 7, 2020, to honor the lives of Lavon and Sandra Ring.
