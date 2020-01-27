Kenton V. McNeely, 94, died on Jan. 18, 2020.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Helen McNeely.
He is survived by his brother Frank McNeely (Muriel); his children Maureen Civiletto of Boerne, Texas, Colleen (Jerry) Biscone of Berthoud, Colo., Dr. Lee McNeely of Denver, and Curt (Mimi) and Cory (Kerrie) McNeely of Park City, Utah; and eight grandchildren, Cody and Tanner Civiletto, Emily McNeely, Lauren, Bradley and Erin McNeely, and Ian and Ella McNeely.
Beneath his quiet exterior, Ken was a man full of generosity and unconditional support of those close to him. His quiet charm, gentle kindness, and patient gifts of time have shaped our lives and continue to live beyond his passing.
Condolences to the family can be sent at Kenton’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
