Dorothy “Dotty” McKenna Kehoe, 87, died peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020, in Manassas, Va., with family by her side.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1932, in Walpole, Mass., to Arthur and Dorothy McKenna. She had an older brother Ray and younger sister Ellie.
Dotty was a daredevil who excelled at sports in high school, playing field hockey, softball and leading the cheerleader squad. She studied education at the University of Massachusetts, becoming an elementary school teacher.
She was an enthusiastic educator who loved her students, spending the last 15 years of her career teaching third grade at Wellington School in Belmont, Mass.
She married Jack Kehoe in 1956. Army moves took them to Washington state, Alaska (her favorite), Washington DC, North Carolina and Massachusetts. They had three children: Eric and identical twins Sharon and Laura.
After moving to Massachusetts, Dotty and Jack divorced. Dotty was a devoted single mother to her kids exposing them to all that life had to offer. One of her happiest achievements was becoming a ski instructor so that her kids could learn to enjoy skiing as much as she did.
Dotty had a vivacious personality and made wonderful friends where ever she went. She was a trendsetter and frequented yard sales before “yardsale-ing” was cool. One of her favorite pastimes was holiday baking where she would treat everyone she knew to a tin of assorted goodies “from the Kehoe Kitchen.” Dotty was an avid Boston Red Sox fan watching as many games each year as she could fit into her busy life.
Dotty loved to travel and enjoyed many cross country road trips spending time visiting friends along the way. When she was 74 years old she moved to Cody to be near her daughter Sharon. She made fast friends with many ladies in Cody, especially, her “yard sale crew.” The last 2½ years she lived in Virginia near her daughter Laura.
She was predeceased by her brother Ray and sister Ellie.
She is survived by her three children Eric (Heather) Kehoe of Seattle, Wash., Laura Kehoe of Clifton, Va., and Sharon (Daniel) Miller of Cody, and her four grandchildren Sierra Brooks, Wyatt Brooks, Mia Kehoe-Roberts and Curtis Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity.
Online condolences may be written at bakerpostfh.com.
Interment will be private and at a later date.
