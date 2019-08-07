Karen Jean Anderson, 70, of Cody died peacefully Aug. 1, 2019.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10 in her garden.
Karen was born May 1, 1949, to Bill and Helen Vaughn in Livonia, Mich. She was a studious young lady who loved figure roller-skating. She then studied at the University of Hawaii, where she graduated with a degree in Sociology and a Minor in Surfing.
Skiing in Colorado, Karen met Don Anderson. They were married at Wayfarer’s Chapel on the North Fork of the Shoshone on May 20, 1978. They had one child together, Shane.
Gardening was one of Karen’s passions. She tirelessly weeded, watered and procured her wonderful gardens. She even found time to become a Master Gardener as well as establishing the Cody Garden Club.
If the ground was frozen she found time to create stain glass artwork or sew until her fingers hurt. Somehow she also took countless pictures of anything she could. Trips to Yellowstone, sporting events, and flowers are all remembered through her photos.
Karen worked for the Postal Service as a letter carrier. Chances are she still had your address memorized.
She will be remembered as a kind, caring woman who took good care of her friends. She often put her needs behind in order to help others. She shared plants, photographs, or other wonderful gifts with anyone she knew.
Karen is survived by her husband Don, her son Shane, as well as daughter-in-law Maura, grandchildren Kyla and Zak, brother Bob Vaughn, sister-in-law Cindy, and nephew and niece Tommy and Rikki Vaughn.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Bill and Helen Vaughn and sister Judy.
Please feel free to stop by and visit Karen’s garden with us on Saturday morning, Aug. 10, between 9 a.m. and noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.