Timothy and Stacey Zeller, loving parents of three daughters, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the ages of 57 and 54.
Timothy was born Jan. 25, 1962, in Cody to Dale and Norma Jean Zeller. He graduated from Cody High School and served 20 years in the Wyoming National Guard.
He worked as a welder, mechanic and went to MMI in Phoenix, where he was certified as a Harley Davidson Mechanic.
Stacey was born Dec. 11, 1964, in Greybull to Roy Edwards and Buerma Lynam. She attended Cody High School and received her GED.
She attended cosmetology school in Powell and worked as cosmetologist for 20-plus years in Cody.
They were married on April 4, 1982, and raised their three daughters Amber, Jessica and Whitney.
Together they enjoyed camping, four wheeling, going out target shooting, and spending time with family and friends.
Timothy was preceded in death by his father Dale and his mother Norma Jean, and his brother Steve.
Timothy and Stacey are survived by daughter Amber Zeller (Chad) and daughter Harlee, Jessica Zeller (Anthony) and daughters Addyson and Aria, Whitney Hutchins (Doug) and children Dianne and Junior, brothers Stan Edwards (Shelley) nephew Ryan (Lacey), Scott Edwards (Chris) nephews Colby and Seth (Rabecca) and niece Brennon, Rodney Zeller (Kathy), Burk Zeller (Michele), Mike Zeller (Donna), Neal Zeller, Holly Bentley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Tim and Stacey will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Cody.
An online guestbook is available at www.BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.