Henry “Hank” Earl Thompson, 66, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Billings Clinic Hospital.
He was born in Cody on June 25, 1953, to Tommy and Alice Thompson. He was the eldest of four children.
Hank graduated from Cody High School in 1971. He married his first wife Kim Choate in 1977 and had two beautiful daughters, Summer and Amanda. In 1988 he married his wife, Denise and had beautiful twins, Michelle and Michael.
Hank worked at Husky Oil and later became the site foreman at the Cody Landfill where he worked for 34 years before retiring March 17, 2017.
Hank loved the great outdoors. He loved camping with his friends, playing jokes and laughing. His contagious laugh was shared by anyone who knew him.
He was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a loving, kind, honest and hard-working man who touched many lives.
He will be terribly missed and deeply remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Denise, children Summer and Amanda (J.D.) Locy, both of Oregon, and Michelle and Michael, both of Cody. Hank is also survived by his mother Alice, sister Rhonda, grandchildren Chase, Taylor, Isaiah and Carter as well as great-grandchildren Zoey and Timothy.
He was preceded in death by his father Tommy, brother Greg and sister Molly.
Services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Ballard Funeral Home at 11 a.m.
