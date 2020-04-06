Dorothy Mildred Gayhart Yearsley, 80, of Cody, died Friday, March 27, 2020, peacefully in her home.
She was born Nov. 29, 1939, to Edgar “Ted” and Mildred Gayhart, in Caldwell, Idaho. She graduated high school in Pocatello, Idaho.
Her fondest memories of her childhood included riding her horse Dolly, trips to Yellowstone with her grandparents, visiting the Oregon Coast and spending time with her Grandpa Floyd on the family ranch. Through all of her life adventures she has always had her treasured animals by her side.
She lived passionately, embracing adventure and touching the lives of others, positively. She always looked forward to spring to begin planting her flowers. She loved sharing Jesus with all those she met and looked forward to meeting Him one day in the clouds.
In 2017, she moved to Cody, where she married the love of her life, Thomas Yearsley.
They enjoyed touring Yellowstone and stopping at the end of their day for a big ice cream cone. Some of her favorite things in Yellowstone were the baby buffalo, wildflowers and the animals her husband photographed. She loved their long drives through the Park and the time spent on their boat on Yellowstone Lake.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Her most cherished time was spent with family.
She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate, Thomas of the home. Her brother, Kenneth Gayhart and wife Angie of Pagosa Springs, Colo., nephew Trent, nieces Tiphany, Traci and Tamara and their families. Her daughter, Wende Crowe of Cody and her children, Nicole Harris and husband Chip, children Craedon, Korben and Natalie all of Spearfish, S.D., son, Andrew of Bozeman, Mont., son, Austin and wife Brooke of Versailles, Mo., daughter Pamela Dykzeul and husband James and children, Brandon, Brett, Courtney, Noah and Skylar and their families, all of Missouri, cousins, Carma Rolands, and Leo Harris and wife Emma.
She will be greatly missed, but know we will see her again in heaven.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Dorothy’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
