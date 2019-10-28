Robert “Bob” Dale Calkin was born on Dec. 27, 1935, to Robert “Dale” Calkin and Nellie Ruamy Hill in Liberty, N.Y. Bob bravely fought prostate cancer for several years and on the morning of Oct. 19, 2019, he stepped into the Promised Land surrounded by loved ones.
He grew up in White Sulphur Springs, N.Y., and attended high school in Liberty, N.Y., until he enlisted in the Army in 1954. He was very proud of serving his country as a combat photographer in Korea for 16 months. He often told stories of being assigned as Jane Russell’s personal photographer while she was on a tour of the country.
After returning from Korea, he started a family. He had three sons, Michael Brent, Robert Ryan and Patrick John. He was very involved in the White Sulphur Springs community. He was a charter member of the Catskill Mountain Snowmobile Club, coached youth sports, a member of the Black Bear Hunting Camp. He was also a proud member of the White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years.
In 1982 he moved to Cody where he went to work for Dale Weaver, Inc.
In April 1992 he married Teddy Keller-Ramsey and became a wonderful step-father to Bailey and Malorie Ramsey. Over the years he worked for John’s Vac and Backhoe, Jackson Excavation and D.W. Latimer, Inc. For several years he worked independently for the local western-style artisans as “Quick Draw Ranch” for custom delivery of their custom work.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and talking about his wonderful childhood and adventures back in New York. He drove stock cars and had a small lumber mill and worked with his sons in the timber lots of Sullivan County, N.Y. He loved working with so many wonderful young men out in Grass Creek during his time with Dale Weaver and was a mentor to many of them. He always had wonderful stories and lived a full and wonderful life.
In recent years he enjoyed the company of a close-knit group called “The Back Yard Gang.” The group was composed of Phil and Peggy Farman, Dale and Teresa Muhs and Tony and Audrey Bork. They shared many laughs, good times and made great memories.
His family grew over the years adding several grandchildren: Jessika, Patrick John “PJ” and Travis Calkin; Sarah Lyn and Haley Dane; and Liam and Hazel Flowers. His family was his pride and joy.
Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Teddy Calkin of Cody; his sons Ryan Calkin (Karen) of Liberty, N.Y., Patrick Calkin (Karen) of Cody; daughters: Bailey Dane (Jason) of Gordon, Neb.; Malorie Flowers (James) of Cody; his brother Neal Calkin (Lucilla) of Youngsville, N.Y.; sister Kathy Calkin of The Villages, Fla.; Aunt Dorothy “Dot” Calkin-Hale of Liberty, N.Y.; granddaughters: Jessika Calkin of Cody; Haley Dane of Gordon, Neb. and Hazel Flowers of Cody; and grandson Liam Flowers of Cody as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Nellie Calkin, son Michael Calkin, grandsons Travis and PJ Calkin and granddaughter Sarah Lyn Dane, also dear friends Teresa Muhs and Tony Bork.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Cody House of Prayer (Formerly Harvest Church), 1601 Stampede Ave., in Cody.
