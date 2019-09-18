Robbie Nading, longtime Cody resident, went to the Lord on July 12, 2019.
Most folks will probably remember Mama as the meter-maid, a position she held for 30 years. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines, unofficial Cody ambassadors, performing at Carnegie Hall, Disney World and the Vienna Music Festival in Vienna, Austria.
She was also a member of the Rebekah’s Lodge for 41 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and traveling, which she did extensively.
She took great delight in introducing Patrick, her son-in-law, to John Wayne movies that he’d not seen before, thought camping was great fun and was always up for a road trip. She laughed easily and often.
Please join Patrick and Kim Hardage for a celebration of Nading’s life at the VFW on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rebekah’s Scholarship Fund, c/o Vivien Kossman, 2531 Ina Ave., Cody, WY, 82414.
