Alice Haines, 99, of Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully Dec. 31, 2019, at the Powell Valley Care Center.
She is survived by her daughter Cebe Sue Breisch and husband Fred and their two children, Andrew Breisch (Sarah) and family in Claremont, N.H., and Heidi Krenzer (Wolfgang) and family in Findlay, Ohio.
She was a loving wife, mother and energetic grandmother.
Cremation has taken place at the Ballard Funeral Home and she will be interred with her husband in Dayton.
