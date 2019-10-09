William ‘Trey’ John Tweddle III

William John Tweddle III “Trey,” died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by his family due to injuries sustained in a car accident at the age of 35.
Trey was born April 17, 1984, to Bill and Pat Tweddle in Cody. Trey grew up in Cody enjoying the outdoors either by walking around or on his motorcycle or four-wheeler.
He eventually went to work for Toshiba International Corporation while in Washington state where he worked on the electrical system-winder for the Boundary Dam. He later relocated to Ludington, Mich., working on the nation’s largest stored energy water pumping station.
Trey decided to move back to Wyoming in 2015. Trey was a talented and conscience employee as a painter, roofer and working in metal construction. His final employer was CertainTeed where he performed mechanic duties, a function he truly enjoyed.
During this time, Trey met the love of his life and soulmate Haylie Stanger. Together they made a life with Haylie’s daughters Lily and Aaylah. There were blessed with another daughter Thalia Nevaeh Tweddle (TNT) in 2017. Trey loved his family dearly and worked hard to provide for them.
Trey loved adventure, whether it was dirt bikes, cars, four-wheelers or hiking up a mountain to look for unique rocks and he included his family in these adventures. He particularly loved to take them fishing.
He was interested in restoring worn out cars and was in the process of redoing a BMW and he loved to tinker with all kinds of mechanical items. He was a true MacGyver even putting motors on kayaks and bicycles. Trey was friendly to everyone he met and no one was a stranger, loyal to those he called friends and family. Treys motto and belief was, “Everyone dies, but not everyone lives.”
Trey was preceded in death by his father William “Bill” Tweddle Jr., his paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.
Trey is survived by his mother Pat; sister Crystal; love of his life Haylie and their three children: Lily (11), Aaylah (6), Thalia (2), numerous cousins and many, many friends.
Services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. with a celebration of life at Super Bowl lanes from 1-4 p.m.
