Arthur John Patten Chivers, 85, died suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home in Wentworth, N.H.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Dominick Chivers of Cody; children Elizabeth, John, Alexandra and Peter; grandchildren: John, Peter, Daniel, Silas and Alicia; great-grandchildren John Anthony, Angeliah and Autumn; four nephews, a niece and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters: Lucy Titus and Ann Stevens, and his son Nicholas.
John Chivers was born in Evanston, Ill., and grew up in Lawrenceville, N.J., on the campus of the Lawrenceville School, where his father was a Dean and teacher of history.
After graduating from Wesleyan University, he earned a Masters in German from Middlebury College. He began his teaching career at the Brooks School in North Andover, Mass., and was soon hired by nearby Phillips Academy in Andover, where he taught German for forty years.
John was gifted with an ear for languages and music. He spoke German so well he was taken for a fellow German by native speakers. An exciting and dynamic teacher, he loved his job, and he sent many students into the world toward careers built around an extraordinary mastery of German.
John spearheaded a project to modernize the language lab at Phillips, led the first women’s ice-hockey teams there to victory, and to this day receives grateful letters from former students.
In whatever John undertook, he strove for perfection. He was a lifelong fisherman and an excellent marksman. In his 40s he took up flying and crossed the country in his Cessna 150. He learned from an early age to play by ear almost any stringed instrument, though the tenor banjo was his instrument of choice and he played professionally in many Dixieland bands in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
John and Mary enjoyed many months in Cody and at the 7D Ranch with family and friends. He will be remembered for his steadfast and loving presence in good times and bad by his family and friends, his creative intelligence, delightful wit and inimitable sense of humor.
A service in his memory will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Plymouth, N.H., with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name to Doctors Without Borders will be gratefully accepted.
