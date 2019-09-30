Colonel Leo Burl Gonion, 87, died peacefully at his home at the Heartland Assisted Living in Powell on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Burl was born Feb. 9, 1932, in Cody to Tessi Inger Schwanz and George Leo Gonnion. He graduated from Cody High School in 1950. After High School he joined the Wyoming Army National Guard and was in the Korean War.
In 1952 he married the most amazing lady ever, Sally. They moved to Powell in 1956. He taught many different grade levels, coached multiple sports and continued his military career. He retired from teaching in 1992 and retired from the military as a Colonel. He was an avid outdoorsman and amazing fisherman.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son Chip Gonion of Concord, N.C., daughters Joy Gonion of Powell, Gay (Darrell) Cariveau of Greybull; B. Sandi (Tom) Salvagni of Whitehall, Mont. and Anna (Bob) King of Powell; sisters Shirley Goocher of Billings and Betty Gonnion of Cody; brother George (Mary) Gonnion of Stillwater, Minn.; sister-in-laws, Ann (Warren) Baker, Palm Springs, Calif., and Dinah Haberthier, Canyon City, Colo.; seven grandchildren Ilona, Kasey, Vinnie, Mikki, Tukker, Wyatt and Kwinn; eight great-grandchildren Layla, Jasper, Arimas, Maddeson Blue Lin, Olivia, Nick, Axton and Ry’lynn; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and countless unforgettable friends.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Sally, son Hap, brother Fred and sister Carla Jeanne.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St Barbara’s. Services will continue at the Crown Hill Cemetery immediately following. Burl requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Billings Clinic Foundation, Cancer Research Fund, P.O. Box 31031, Billings, MT, 59107.
