Nick Paul, 92, died on Jan. 15, 2020, at Powell Valley Care Center.
Nick was born on July 10, 1927, in St. Anthony, N.D. He was the son of Joseph Paul and Franciscka (Hoffman) Paul.
Prior to marriage, Nick served for the United States Air Force and then he married the love of his life Rosemary Schmidt on Oct. 16, 1951.
Nick and Rose both decided to leave the farm. They proceeded to live in Yakima, Wash., and then moved to Billings, where Nick gained employment with Sweetheart Bread Company and eventually transferred to Cody in 1958. He was known throughout Cody delivering Sweetheart bread for 17 years.
Following their ambitions, Nick and Rose purchased and operated the Geyser Drive Inn Restaurant for eight years with all their children working with them. However Nick’s favorite job that gave him the most joy was driving the Cody Athletics “Bronc” Bus for the Cody School District for 14 years and from which he eventually retired. He enjoyed interacting with all the students, teachers and coaches.
Nick was very active in the Cody community. He served as a town councilman for his district and was very proud to serve for the Cody City Council. He was also a lifetime member of the Cody Elks Lodge, and was a member of the Cody Eagles Lodge. Nick was very active in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was awarded Grand Knight Status.
You would always see Nick walking around town, visiting with everyone. He would have friends over and play cards. During family gatherings he always had to cook the hamburgers and hot dogs (must be the Geyser thing). He loved his grandchildren and would always play with them.
Nick will forever be loved and deeply missed by his wife Rosemary, his children, grandchildren, sons and daughter in-laws, great-grandchildren and the many friends he had.
Nick is survived by his wife Rosemary, and his children: Nicky Scott (Wayne) of Cody, Debbie Eckhardt (Stu) of Powell, Thaddeus Paul (Jill) of Cody, and Cindy Hanson (Jay) of Billings; six grandchildren: Jason Scott (Jen), Jake Eckhardt, Jessica Hannig (Mark), Dustin Paul (Lynnet), Stephanie McArthur (Mitchell), Jeremy Paul; step-grandchildren: Mike Eckhardt, Sheree Bullock and seven great-grandchildren: Isla Scott, Nora Scott, Zaphira Paul, Nylea Paul, Uriel Paul, Maliktah Paul and Ryker McArthur, and two sisters: Perpetua (Pat) Miltenberger, and Clara Markel of Mandan N.D.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son David Thomas Paul; seven brothers: Joe, Jack, George, John, Fabian, Peter, and Tony Paul, and two sisters: Margaret Fried, and Catherine Kottsick.
A vigil and rosary for the deceased will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anthony’s on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.