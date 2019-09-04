William ‘Bill’ McKenzie Barth Jr.

William McKenzie Barth Jr. (Bill), 69, of Cody, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home in Cody.
Born Jan. 9, 1950, to William and Lorna Barth, he was reared in Chico, Calif.
Bill graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1968, went on to Chico State College where he opted out to do a tour in Vietnam, 1969-1971. He served in the Army with the 221st Aviation Brigade, patrolling the Mekong Delta and was decorated eight times during his tour of Vietnam and Germany.
He was an armorer and weapons specialist, company mailman and crew chief on 01 birddogs, flew night missions over Cant-hoe and Soc trang and worked with the 5th Special Forces and Seal teams.
From 1975-80 he was a sports writer for the Green Mountain Gazette, North Valley Sporting Journal and also did a radio program called the “Outdoor Report.”
From 1981-83 he led and was chairman of the Quincy, Calif., Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and also taught hunter safety for 20-plus years. He enjoyed working with kids and introducing them to the outdoors.
He was also the caretaker of the Hang Town Duck Club and later went to work for the Quincy Sports Center, where he left to pursue his business Sierra Safaris Gun Club and Guide Service.
From 1994-95 he was a California Fish and Game commissioner for Plumas County.
In 1990 he married the love of his life, Rhonda. They moved to Quincy, Calif., in 1991 where he managed Sierra Mountain Sports. In 1995 he moved his family to Cody and was employed at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and Liquor, from 1995-1998 and from 1998-2005 at Sierra Trading Post as a supervisor, where he retired from due to health issues.
Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors. He moved to Cody so he could enjoy all the hunting he could. He loved to teach children about fishing and hunting and when given the opportunity would teach anyone who wanted to learn.
Sporting goods ran in Bill’s blood, growing up in the business with his father and uncle at Barth Sporting Goods of Chico, that was started by his grandfather in 1908.
Bill was also a member of Yellowstone Baptist Church. He also enjoyed participating in the Young Life sporting clay shoot every year.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda; son Jonathan and the three blessings of his life, his grandchildren Chloe, Odin and Pixie of Cody; a sister Brenda Barth of Chico; nephew Colin Sizelove of Chico and brother Robert, also of Chico.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Cody House of Prayer Evangelical Church.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Cody Young Life and Wyoming Normal.
