Doris Oberheu, 90, of Riverton died on Monday morning, March 2, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Mumme officiating.
Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery next to her husband. There will be a reception at Trinity Lutheran Church afterwards.
Doris Grace Robertson was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Rawlins to Albert and Nellie (Braig) Robertson. She attended school in Rawlins graduating high school in 1948.
She met and married Robert Carl Oberheu on May 14, 1949. Together they had four children: Rick (Rachel) of Delta, Colo., Robbin (Davey) of Jackson, Creta of Jackson and Randy (Tristi) of Cody.
They have five grandchildren: Fabrianne (Zach) Privette, Tyson, Jacob (Janell), Adam (April) and Logan, four great grandchildren: Brooks, Jessa, Nichole and Carson.
The couple moved to many communities throughout Mr. Oberheu’s career as a Pastor of Lutheran Churches of the Missouri Synod. The couple and family lived in California, Illinois, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado.
Then they returned to Wyoming to enjoy their retirement. Throughout their callings the family kept and valued the strong friendships they made.
When Doris first met Robert she was working as a telephone operator in Rawlins on the old switch boards. After they were married she became a passionate homemaker for her family who also enjoyed the outdoors – camping. Doris enjoyed all kinds of music and was an avid book reader. She enjoyed arrowhead hunting, sewing, painting and her grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with another great-grandchild expected.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Nellie Robertson and her husband Robert C. Oberheu on April 22, 2019.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY, 82501.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.
Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.