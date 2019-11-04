Deanna B. Worst, 79, of Cody died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Cody Regional Long Term Care Center.
Deanna was a great wife and we were married 59 years.
Deanna was born on May 5, 1940, in Tulsa, Okla., to Ted and Mary DeWitt.
She was married on June 4, 1960, to Paul Worst in Cody. The couple loved to camp together in their camper in the Beartooths, up the North Fork, over at Fremont Lake in Pinedale and in the Hoback Canyon. One time in December in the Beartooths at Beartooth Lake, Deanna was coming back from the bathroom and it sounded like a herd of horses, running real fast. Dee was scared of bears, especially at night.
Paul was in the Wyoming Game and Fish in the fish hatcheries for 36-1/2 years. Deanna was there with him all the way, at the old Cody hatchery, Clarks Fork Hatchery, Tillett Springs at Lovell, Daniel Hatchery, and Boulder Hatcheries. It was really cold at Boulder and Daniel Hatcheries, 4-5 degrees below zero, you had to put electric heaters under your oil pan to get your car started to go to Pinedale for groceries.
Deanna’s bridge playing partners asked Dee why are you here? Dee said “this is where they sent my husband in the hatcheries.” Paul followed her and got to like Bridge also.
She is survived by husband Paul, two children: Don Worst in Littleton, Colo., and Debra (Mark) Hamilton, in Sheridan and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Cody, with burial at Riverside Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.