Patricia Anne Legler Bronnenberg died at her home with her daughter Tami by her side on June 30, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born Aug. 29, 1944, in Hayden, Colo., to Maxine Deakins Legler and Fred Davis Legler, the eldest of five children. Maxine and Pat lived with her paternal grandmother in Craig, Colo., while Fred served in WWII.
When Pat was 6 years old, the family moved to Linch, Wyo. She went to high school in nearby Midwest, where she participated in cheerleading and barrel racing. Pat graduated from high school in 1962, and the family moved to Cody. She worked as a waitress to earn money for college and was a member of the royal court for the Stampede Rodeo.
Pat met Charles “Chuck” Arthur Bronnenberg in Cody, and they married in 1965. She attended Black Hills State College, where she was a member and officer of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. In 1966, she graduated with a degree in education and she and Chuck welcomed their first child Fred Arthur Bronnenberg. Three years later Tami Mae Bronnenberg was born, completing the family.
Pat began her career in education in 1969. She touched the lives of thousands of students in her 30-year career as a physical education teacher at Cody Middle School. “Mrs. B,” as she was affectionately known to her students, was a champion for the underdog.
She was generous with her time and resources and took many children under her wing. Mrs. B had no tolerance for bullies and was quick to discipline any student she saw picking on another.
Mrs. B coached volleyball and track at CMS and CHS for 28 years. She started the volleyball program in the Cody Schools in 1971, when a group of girls expressed interest in forming a team. Mrs. B continued to advocate for girls’ sports throughout her coaching and teaching careers. Even after she retired from coaching and teaching, she helped with the athletic programs by officiating volleyball and keeping score at countless basketball and volleyball games.
Mrs. B was also a big supporter of Cody Little League Baseball and the Cody Cubs Legion Baseball program and often kept score at those games as well.
Besides being a dedicated teacher and coach, Pat had many other interests and talents. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Jobs’ Daughters and Eastern Star. She was a great cook and enjoyed making family members and friends their favorite treats.
Pat was also an accomplished seamstress. She sewed costumes for the children’s Christmas program at the Presbyterian Church for many years and hemmed and sewed patches on numerous baseball uniforms over the years.
Pat generously doled out crocheted afghans to lucky recipients. She was also a self-taught repair “person” and could fix anything from broken jewelry to washing machines. Pat was an avid bowler and enjoyed many evenings bowling on various leagues with her many friends.
Pat’s greatest joy and accomplishment was her family. She had five grandchildren (Kristofer, Ashley, Krista, Trent and Hayden) and one great-grandchild (Ayden). Pat loved to “babysit” the grandchildren. Whether it was taking the kids to the hot springs to swim, participating in an archeological dig at the dinosaur museum, or joining a tour of the Hole in the Wall, Grandma B was up for the adventure.
Whenever possible, she attended school and athletic functions for her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband Chuck; and her brothers Larry and Glen.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Fred and Bobbi Bronnenberg; daughter Tami Bronnenberg and Rudy Munoz; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother and sister-in-law Fred (Fritz) and Sue Legler; sister and brother-in-law Jennet and Pat Ballinger; sisters-in-law Patti Legler and Mary Legler; very special cousin Janette Reihm; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Pat’s name to the Blue & Gold Booster Club, Spirit Mountain Hospice, or the Presbyterian Church.
Her family, friends, former colleagues and students will miss her kind, generous and encouraging spirit. However, we take comfort in knowing that she is sitting on the bleachers in Heaven, cheering on the Blue and Gold.
Memorial services will be at First Presbyterian Church of Cody on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
