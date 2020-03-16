Mary Louise (Adams) Modesett died peacefully at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody on March 10, 2020.
She was the first of four children born to Ernest Eugene Adams and Ida Mae Day Adams on Feb. 5, 1927, in a central Texas farming community in Grimes County, Texas.
She graduated Valedictorian of her high school and promptly left the farm at age 16 to work in the nearest city of Houston, Texas.
Timing was perfect for a young lady to find work as a large population of men had enlisted in the armed services during World War II.
While renting a room in Houston she met the boarding house owner’s son, Charles Modesett who was a student at Baylor College of Medicine. They were married shortly thereafter and often joked that their marriage was the “only way he could get his room back.”
In December of 1947 their daughter and only child Kathy was born. Four years later his work for Transcontinental Gas Pipeline as a Surveyor took them to College Station, Texas, where he continued his education in Engineering at Texas A&M and proudly bragged that he surveyed and laid out Kyle Field on the Aggie Campus. All the while Louise enjoyed her role as mother and homemaker.
In 1953 the family moved to the Gulf Coast where Charles was fortunate to find work with Dow Chemical Company. In Lake Jackson, Texas, Kathy was enrolled in first grade and Louise became Den Mother for her Girl Scout troop. They loved life in a small one-company town. They actively played bridge, were members of a local Community Dance Club, faithful members of the Methodist Church, had numerous dinner parties, enjoyed great friendships and social functions.
Louise was a fabulous cook, premier hostess and their lives were filled with much entertaining and southern hospitality.
After 40 years with Dow Chemical as Project Manager of the Texas and Louisiana Divisions, they decided to retire and started their search for the perfect retirement community. Dow had a five-year project taking them to Germany and one of the Project Engineers was married to a longtime Cody resident, Donene Kaufman who encouraged them to consider Cody for retirement.
They spent an entire summer out the South Fork in a 1905 one-room log cabin and purchased a permanent residence and relocated from Houston to Cody in early 1994. They traveled often in their RV and after Charles passed away in 2004, Louise continued to enjoy her travels with a group of ladies from Montana and Wyoming known as the “Global Grannies.”
At 93, Louise had outlived her husband of 59 years and younger siblings Ernest E. Adams, Jr. of College Station, Texas, Dorothy Adams McDougald of Bryan, Texas, and James Larry Adams of Iola, Texas. She is survived by her daughter Kathy McDonald (Bud) and numerous nieces and nephews in Texas.
Her wishes were to be cremated and no formal funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held with their Cody friends at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
