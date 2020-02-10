Cori Isabell Clawson graduated from her earthly body to her heavenly body on Jan. 18, 2020, at the age of 54.
She left us fond memories and “Sour Patch Kids” wrappers. Cori was the second child of Otis Isabell and Brenda Isabell-Ford.
She is survived by her mother Brenda, and her stepfather Bob; her husband Steve Clawson; her sons Justen and Chris Pack (Kasidi) that she loved dearly; her sister Darby Peacock (Reginald), and two nephews, Ryan and Wyatt. Cori was also survived by her two grandsons, Lukas and Daxten. She was so proud of you guys; and last, but not least, “Mattie Mae,” her canine baby and confidant, was the embodiment of the unconditional love that Cori sought and appreciated.
Cori’s strong work ethic was displayed with mastery in her employment ventures. She was respected and advanced in her career goals because of her loyalty and dedication to her employers, employees and customers.
Cori was a sales floor supervisor at Shopko for more than 11 years in Powell. Her familiar face, kindness and proficiency won the hearts of those she worked with and served.
Cori loved music, and it reached into her soul. Through music she was able to express herself and connect with the souls of others.
“Today is a Good Day,” beloved Cori, because you have shared your spirit and touched us with your essence. You are the bright star in the evening sky that winks down on us. You are loved and cherished and remembered with Aloha Love.
Cori knew God’s love and reached back to Him through the hills and valleys of her life.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at the Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 825 Simpson Ave., Cody. Floral remembrances may be ordered locally.
