Alice Blaney Holmes (nee Alice Elizabeth Blaney) lived a full life.
As a daughter in the military, she grew up in varied locations. She was born in Chelsea, Mass., and attended the Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated from St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, Va., and received her Bachelors of Science in Chemistry from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass.
She taught her children the importance of giving of oneself through her selfless contributions to community organizations. She was active in the League of Women Voters. She gave over 40 years of service to the Girl Scouts of America in Massachusetts and Mississippi in a number of roles including troop leader, cookie chairman, camp counselor and camp director.
Her love of the outdoors also showed through her active participation in Massachusetts and Mississippi garden clubs at both the state and local level.
She is survived by her three children James R. Holmes, Edward W. Holmes and Elizabeth M. Holmes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years John F. Holmes, her parents George and Edith Blaney and her sister Marguerite Blaney MacLean.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or any of her special interests listed: Bay-Waveland (Mississippi) Garden Club, Buffalo Bill Center of the West (Cody), or Park County Animal Shelter (Cody).
