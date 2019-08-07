Jeanette Elaine Reimers Hoffman died Aug. 4, 2019.
She was born in Laurel, Neb., to Philemon and Goldie Reimers. Jeanette was the youngest of 11 children. They moved to Ranchester when she was 13.
Jeanette graduated from Ranchester High School in 1957 and married Jack Gorzalka. They ranched at Wyarno, Wyo. until Jack’s father passed and then they moved to Sheridan. Jack and Jeanette had four daughters and later divorced.
In 1973, Jeanette married Leo Howes and moved to Cody. They later divorced.
Gary Hoffman came into Jeanette’s life in 1984. They would have celebrated 30 years of marriage in December. Jeanette was a great cook, gardener and could out-fish anyone.
In her retirement she was an avid gambler. She and Gary even went rock hunting with the girls when bribed. She loved her horses, horseback riding, camping, her cats and Chihuahuas.
Gary and Jeanette owned and operated Gary’s Vacuum and Rubber Stamps in Cody for 24 years. Their daughter, Lynn continues to operate Gary’s Vacuum.
Jeanette is survived by her husband Gary; daughters Debbie (Kevin) Hepp of Gillette; Jacque (John) Reilly of Sheridan: Lynn (Darrell) Steward and Laura Nielsen of Cody; stepdaughter Kim (Mark) Feilmeier of Castle Rock, Colo. and sister Mary Anne Kahler of Great Falls, Mont.
Jeanette had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings and step-daughter Kari.
A celebration of life will be held Aug. 25, at the VFW in Cody, noon to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Spirit Mountain Hospice Home in Cody. An online guestbook is available at www.BallardFH.com.
“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever.”
