John Harmen Schultz, 95, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home in Cody.
Born at his father’s Sage Creek ranch in July 1924, he was the son of late Harmen and Effie Schultz of Cody.
A Cody High School graduate, John enlisted and served in the Army’s 95th Infantry Division during WWII where he was wounded near Metz in Germany, receiving the Purple Heart.
At the end of the war he returned to Cody where he did several jobs including truck driver, gypsum plant worker, private plane pilot, school bus driver, amateur radio operator, amateur astronomer, movie theater projectionist and theater manager. He later owned and operated the Cody Theatre and Park Drive-In for almost four decades in Cody with his wife Linda.
John is survived by his wife and best friend of 56 years Linda Schultz, along with his three sons; Scott Schultz of Cody, Chad Schultz of Laurel, Md., and Chris Schultz of Kissimmee, Fla.; three grandchildren; Brandon Slater of Laurel, Md., Scott Schultz of Norfolk, Va., and Alyssa Schultz of Laurel, Md.; his sisters, Velda Kant of Bellevue, Wash., and Lucille LeClere of Montrose, Colo.; his adopted daughter Susen Erickson of Powell, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled later at a safer time. He was an honest, decent, hard-working man who will be missed by all who knew him. As he would say to a crowd at the end of a show, that’s all folks… .
Condolences to the family can be sent on John’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
