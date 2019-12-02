Jodi Ann Boluyt died with her family by her side on Nov. 26, 2019, from complications with congestive heart failure and long-term juvenile diabetes.
Jodi Ann Larsen was born March 30, 1962, in Minot, N.D., to Warren and Jennie Larsen.
Jodi was mainly raised in Wyoming in Alcova and later moved to Cody where she finished out high school. She began her college career at Northwest College in Powell and finished her education in Billings, with a degree in special education.
After graduating from college she moved back to Cody and began her teaching career at Sunset School where she taught for 10 years. She transferred to the high school and taught for another six years before her health began to work against her. Even after leaving the school district she continued to teach online. Many of her students from over the years continued to recognize her and visit with her any time they saw her.
From childhood she was always a horseman. Jodi gravitated to where the horses were. During high school, she joined a seniors riding club by adding her age of 17 to the age of her well-aged old horse equaled the required age to join. No matter how her health declined, her passion for horses and riding never subdued.
She also worked with the therapeutic riding lessons, helping special needs children also work with horses, intertwining her love of teaching with her love of horses. She was an avid member of the Boot & Bottle and at the time of her death she was the vice president of the club.
Jodi married her first husband Thomas Everding and had her daughter Monica Everding in August 1981 before they divorced. She later met her soulmate Neil Boluyt and they married on Nov. 27, 1987.
Her son Forest Boluyt was born in February of 1988. Jodi and Neil had 32 years of great adventures and memories. They enjoyed many, many camping trips and horseback rides together.
At age 43, Jodi joined Forest and her sister Carol on a school trip touring parts of Europe for two weeks. She enjoyed every minute of it even when the taxi driver took her and Carol to the wrong part of town in downtown Paris.
She and Neil housed a few foreign exchange students after their own children moved out, which helped satisfy her adventurous side slightly after her health kept her from doing as many things as she would have liked to enjoy.
When her grandchildren came into her life, they offered a whole new adventure. Especially since she went from one to three within a year. Her granddaughter Aarionna once again let her utilize her special education training due to complications from premature birth. Dean and Alexandria came along later that year and lit her up that much more. She loved her grandkids unconditionally. They were as much her rock as she was theirs. Her family was always the center of her universe.
Jodi Boluyt (Larsen) is survived by her husband Neil Boluyt; daughter Monica Everding of Cody; son Forest Boluyt of Cody; grandchildren: Aarionna and Dean Boluyt and Alexandria Knapp; brother Larry (Jackie) Larsen of Greybull; brother Jim (Bobbie) Larsen of Douglas; sister Carol (Floyd) Flemmer of Hillsboro, Ore., many nephews and nieces, and countless others whose lives she touched.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home with a short graveside service at Riverside Cemetery. A light luncheon will follow at the First Presbyterian Church, 2025 23rd St. in Cody.
