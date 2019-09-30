David O. Smiley, 86, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home in Cody.
David and Shirley are the parents of Dave Smiley (Vicki), Kim Olsen (Mike), John Smiley (Christina), Jana Allsop (Lew), Scott Smiley (Lisa) and Anna Marie Roberts (Bryce).
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1407 Heart Mountain St. in Cody. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9-9:45 a.m.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
