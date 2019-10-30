Willus ‘Willie’ Edwin Harrop

Willus Edwin Harrop “Willie” died Oct. 14, 2019, at the age 100, only days before his 101st birthday.
Willie was born Oct. 25, 1918, in Indian Head, Saskatchewan to Marion and Fredrick Harrop. He was the youngest of six (brothers: Steve, Hiram, Ken, Buster and sister Mary). His early years were spent on the family farm.
After his parents died in his teens he moved to Mission, Texas to live with his brother, Hiram. He worked in the oil patch for Halliburton. During this time, he became an American citizen.
He returned to Canada and met his future wife Grace Morrow. They were married in 1946 and continued to reside in Texas, where they started their family of three children. With a brief career stop in Utah they settled in Casper for 56 years where he worked for Bowen Tools. When he retired at 71, he was the branch manager.
Willus was a man who loved. He loved his wife Grace and his three children. He loved other people and really enjoyed when anyone would come to visit. He loved airplanes, ice hockey, boating, and time at the lake taking kids and their friends water skiing and working in his yard. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner.
Willus was a provider. He worked long weeks and traveled a lot while working with Haliburton and Bowen Tools. He probably had only three sick days in the 56 years he worked for Bowen.
Willus was a people person with a gentle and welcoming heart. He was interested in your story, your work and he always offered you the best seat in the room. While in senior living residence, he loved to sit in the lobby of Brookdale and greeted everyone with a nod and a smile. April Fools’ Day was the one day that was bound to contain a highlight of surprise, joke or prank.
He is survived by his wife Grace; children Myrna (Joe) Bush of Cody, Stephen (Nancy) Harrop of Kalispell, Mont., and Bruce (Candis) Harrop, Polson, Mont.; grandchildren Shelly Tibbs, Fla.; Carolyn Nordberg of Cody; Andrea Nordberg of Cody; Kisha McIntyre of Arizona, Ryan Harrop of Arizona, Angie Brown of Montana; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews residing in Canada.
He was predeceased by his parents, siblings, one nephew and one great-grandson.
A graveside service will be held on Nov. 7, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
