Michael Alan Shotts died suddenly on May 2, 2020, while doing exactly what he loved to do.
He was born on March 20, 1970, in Polson, Mont., to Alan Shotts and Sharon (Lambert) Shotts. He grew up in Cody. His father worked at various ranches along the South Fork, where his love of the outdoors started. At 19 he enlisted in the Army, and was stationed in Erlangen, Germany. After deployment to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq with the 1st Armored Division for Operation Desert Storm, he spent the rest of his time in the service in Germany.
In 1991 he met Nyuki Edrich, when he was meant as a date for her best friend. The rest is history. They married on Jan. 30, 1993, in Cody. Their son Conrad was born in 1995, their daughter Bethany in 1998. They were happily married until his death.
Michael started his career in the automotive world in 1993 for Webster Motors, as a lube technician, greasing and servicing cars. His talents shined, and from there he was promoted into the parts department. As the years went on, he moved to sales, and was promoted to sales manager.
In 2013 Webster Motors became Denny Menholt Chevrolet Buick GMC, where he continued in the same position. Michael’s ability to help others grow was second to none. His smile, ambition, and enthusiasm to truly help his coworkers will never be forgotten. His coworkers, who became his friends, will truly miss him.
He served on the Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor’s Center Board from 2010-2015, and still volunteered there. He was the driving force behind restarting the Cody Country Car Show in 2012.
His loss will be felt by so many in the community. Michael was one of the most amazing, kind, smart, funny and loving men. He was the ultimate example of non-judgmental love, support and kindness.
Michael was a patient, kind and fun-loving father. He cherished his wife. His happiness came from spending time with his family. He loved long hikes with his dogs, and could spend the whole day out in the hills on his ATV. He would ride a little, hike a lot, and then ride some more. He was constantly curious about the rock formations, and took beautiful photographs.
His favorite evening walk would be up in the hills behind Beck Lake. He was interested in history from all over the world. When visiting Europe with Nyuki, he relished exploring castle ruins, cliffs, churches and museums. Their last vacation together took them to Normandy and the beaches of WW2, a long-held goal.
Michael is survived by his wife Nyuki Shotts, his son Conrad Shotts (Emily Walker), his daughter Bethany Shotts (James Bell), his parents Alan and Sharon Shotts; his sister Stephanie Ivie, and niece and nephew McKylie and Philip Ivie; his grandmother Katherine Lambert; his brother-in-law Kim Edrich of London; his parents-in-law Carolyn Edrich of Canterbury, England, and Wolfgang Edrich of Erlangen, Germany; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends, both in the U.S. and in England and Germany. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Lloyd Lambert, and his grandparents Dexter and Sarah Shotts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael A. Shotts Memorial Fund, c/o Wells Fargo to assist family with expenses.
Funeral services are pending to be held at Ballard Funeral Home within the next two weeks, pending proper government permission to gather. There will be a service notice put in the Cody Enterprise and on BallardFH.com prior to the service. Attendees are asked to use common sense and to follow proper protocol for COVID-19 health and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.