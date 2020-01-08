Donald Paul Lindshield, 85, died peacefully on Jan. 4, 2020 at Spirit Mountain Hospice.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1934 to parents Gladys and Paul Lindshield of Lindsborg, Kan.
Don grew up in Lindsborg, a small Swedish enclave in eastern Kansas, where he attended high school while helping his father on the farm. After high school Don attended Bethany College for a year, but then transferred to the University of Illinois to pursue a degree in agriculture. That’s where he met his wife, Nadine Everett, after being set up on a blind date through her college roommate.
After he graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in agriculture, he married Nadine in 1958. They moved to Belleville, Ill., where they were blessed with their first child, Thor, in 1959. Don wanted to pursue a job more suited to his college degree, so the family moved west to Denver, Colo.
He got a job at Montgomery Wards in retail while applying for agriculture jobs in the area. They had a second child, Erik in September of 1961. Not long after the birth of his second son, he was offered a job working for Great Western Sugar Company in Goodland, Kan. He worked as a field man in Goodland for several years but in 1974 was offered a promotion to become the manager for agricultural operations in the Lovell area.
They lived in Lovell for three years and then decided to build a home in Powell. They only lived in the new house for one year when Don was transferred with another promotion – back to Goodland to work as the manager for one year before taking a district office job in Denver.
In 1979 the Lindshield family moved to Brighton, Colo., where Don was appointed the Director of Agriculture Operations for the Sugar Company. He worked there for several years until the company was sold and restructured.
He was offered a position back in Lovell, for the agriculture division at the sugar factory. They decided to return to Powell and build another home there after all the fond memories they had of living in Powell for such a short time in the late ’70s.
Don and his wife Nadine have lived in Powell since the mid-1980s. They traveled extensively after he retired from the Sugar Company at 62 years of age. They took many trips abroad through Europe as well as a cruise through the Panama Canal.
Don was active in the Kiwanis Club in Powell and also served as a council member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cody.
After 54 years of marriage, Nadine passed away in 2011. After Nadine passed he traveled to Sweden to visit relatives he had never met while grieving the loss of his wife. Don also had two brothers, Gene and Charles who both passed away several years ago.
Don is survived by sons, Thor Lindshield and his wife Susan Lindshield of Fromberg, Mont., and Erik Lindshield of Long Beach, Calif. He also has a granddaughter, Nicole Wisroth who resides in Anchorage, Alaska with her husband Aaron and their children: Keagan, Alissa, Tristan, Lincoln and Elena, all being Don’s great-grandchildren. He was diagnosed in October with a brain tumor and put up a good fight only to succumb to the disease on Jan. 4.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cody. A viewing will be held at the church from 9-10 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Graveside will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.