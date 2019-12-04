Billy Duane Bilyeu went home to the Lord on Nov. 25, 2019 after a six-year battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
He was welcomed by his daughter Pamela who died at birth and by his loving parents Jack and Dorothy. What an amazing reunion it had to be.
Billy was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Skedee, Okla. He was a Cody High School graduate (class of ‘57), served in the Army Reserve 650 Engineer Detachment, the Army National Guard, attended Hollywood Technical Institute in Denver, which launched his career in electronics repair.
Billy married Carolyn Hamilton on May 27, 1959, and together they raised three boys.
He was most well known for his ability to repair most anything electronic, but Billy was also a highly skilled mason, talented wood worker, a selfless, dedicated husband and the most gentle, kind, soft spoken man that never said a word in anger.
He so cherished time spent with family and was most at peace on the water, fishing pole in hand, waiting for the next big tug on the line.
Billy will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years Carolyn; sons Bob (Ruth), Jeff (Beth), Ray (Karma); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and his younger brothers Gary (Priscilla) and Gene (Barbara).
According to his wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.