Bob Evans left this temporary home for his eternal home with his Savior on Jan. 29, 2020.
Bob was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Ladelle, Ark., to Louise and Lamar Evans. He was raised in Sand Springs, Okla., until 1960 when he moved to Cody.
Bob was married to his wife Linda for nearly 51 years. Together they raised four children, Robert Keith Evans, Kellee Heath, Ken Evans and Ronald Rash. They had many adventures, camping, riding snow machines and flying many places in the homebuilt airplane the family built together.
Bob was ahead of his time when it came to solar energy and electronics. About 40 years ago he converted a Volkswagon to electric and drove it for several months but batteries were not ready for electric cars. He finally got a really nice electric car when batteries caught up with Bob.
Bob went through engine and aircraft school in the Air Force but was not able to complete that career do to a bad hip. Once he left the Air Force, Bob operated Evans TV Repair, flew for Elgin Flying Service and played with the Travelers Group for many years before “retirement”. He continued to play music and make fiddles into his retirement along with other “projects.”
Bob was a member of Bennett Creek Baptist Church where he worked with the sound system and CD Ministry for about 20 years. His work there will be missed.
Bob was a child of God, reading his bible continually. He had no problem admitting he was a sinner and had a respectful approach to sharing his love of the word with the world. He made a genuine effort to live as his beliefs demanded; his happy approach to faith will be missed.
Bob is survived by his wife and four children: Robert Keith Evans (Barb), of Bangor, Maine, Kenneth James Evans (Natalie) of Miles City, Mont., Kellee Lou Heath (Dale) of Sand Springs, Okla., and Ronald Ray Rash (Donna) of Cheyenne; 16 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at the Greybull Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. Memorial services will be held at the Bennett Creek Church in Clark at a later date.
