Edgar Erickson died peacefully on Nov. 4, 2019.
Edgar was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 29, 1927. He and his four brothers grew up as Depression-era kids. It was Ed who would grab the shoeshine box and shined shoes to help with the family expenses. His dad went to work for the WPA and then the VA hospital as a male nurse. His mother was a traditional Irish Catholic woman who worked hard, taking care of her family.
The boys grew up being very faithful to the Catholic Church. Edgar attended Catholic schools and would help clean the buildings to pay for his education. He joined the Navy when he was 17 and served our country for four years. Following his discharge, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service. During this time, he met and married Janice while they were finishing college.
In 1958, Edgar was hired by District Judge Joe Spangler in Basin. Edgar and Janice moved to Cody in 1959 where he served as District Court Reporter for 39 years.
Edgar and Janice raised their three boys Kevin, Kim and Kris in a traditional home – no television. Instead they enjoyed camping and fishing especially in Western Canada, Banff and Vancouver Island. They had so much fun camping and fishing.
Edgar described his life as a good life, nothing big or fancy; just happiness and joy. He was active in the American Legion, serving in the Fourth of July parade and at funerals for veterans in the Honor Guard for many years.
He was active in his church and loved going to mass at Our Lady of the Valley in Clark as well as St. Anthony of Padua Church in Cody.
Edgar was devoted to Janice. They were married 62 years; years filled with joy and love. Janice predeceased Edgar on Jan. 2, 2017.
He is survived by his two sons Kim and Kris. Edgar leaves this challenge for all of us: Pray, pray, pray for peace in our world, in our country and all families. And he leaves this lesson for all men: take care of your wife. That was Edgar. A good man.
A Celebration of Life mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with burial at Riverside Cemetery and a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, Edgar requested that contributions be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 4031, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Cody.
