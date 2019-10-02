Patricia “Pat” Ann Garbe, 83, died Sept. 29, 2019, at Powell Valley Health Care.
She is survived by her husband Richard “Dick” Garbe of Cody, her son Steven (Sheryll) Garbe of Livingston, Mont., daughter Lynn Hoover of Las Vegas and three grandchildren Jacob, Chasen and Britta.
She was preceded in death by her son Bruce Garbe.
Pat was born Aug. 3, 1936, in St. Paul, Minn. to Elroy and Britta McKinnon. Although she was a “City Girl,” Pat knew at a young age she wanted to live on a farm or ranch.
She married Dick Garbe in 1955 and in 1968, they moved their young family to Big Timber, Mont.
Dick and Pat continued to live in various Montana towns until 2003, when they made their final move to Cody.
Pat was a devoted daughter, a wonderful wife, a loving mother and a special friend – she’ll be greatly missed by all.
