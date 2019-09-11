Angela H. Fisher, 50, died in her home in Reno, Nev., on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Angie was born Dec. 17, 1968, in Worland. She received her Bachelor of Science at MSU Billings in 1995, Master of Science in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment at Walden University in 2005, and finally her Master of Fine Arts in Writing at Seton Hill University in 2011.
Angie had a passion for teaching and loved every single student she taught. She also loved going on drives in the jeep, cooking, traveling and spending time with her three girls.
She was known for her quick wit, her contagious laugh and her compassionate heart.
Angie is survived by her three daughters, Saige, Michaela and Stevi of Powell, her father Bill Decker of Worland, and her stepfather Dwight Trumbell of Cody.
She was preceded in death by her mother Caroline Trumbell and two brothers Grant and Bret Decker.
A memorial service for Angie will be held at The Eagles in Powell on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.
