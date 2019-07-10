Henry Emerson Bond, 89, of Cody died in the Powell Valley Care Center in Powell on July 1, 2019.
He was born on July 5, 1929, on West Divide Creek, Rifle, Colo. Henry’s parents were Henry Stanton Bond and Lula Augusta Robertson.
Known as Hank to friends and Bud or Buddy to family, Henry lived his early life in Colorado until 1945, when he began an apprentice machinist program at the U.S. Naval Shipyards in San Francisco, Calif. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Air Corps in 1946, and spent most of his military career as an instrument flying instructor – John Glenn, first man to circle the moon and U.S. Senator, was his most famous student.
He met future wife Mary S. Farhat on a blind date in April of 1949 and was discharged from the Marines in September of the same year. The couple married in Glenwood Springs, Colo., on May 26, 1950.
In December of 1950 the Marines called Henry back into active duty until April of 1952. The following year he entered Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo., where he eventually earned a MS in Range Management in 1959.
He began working for the U.S. Forest Service immediately and spent his career in Wyoming, on the Medicine Bow, and Big Horn Districts near Douglas, Sheridan and Greybull, forests in Nebraska and San Juan, Rio Grande and Carson National Forests of Colorado, retiring in 1983 after 31 years of federal service.
He and Mary then moved to their small ranch near Shell before building his final home near Cody in 1994, until his recent move to Powell.
Henry, having loved horses since childhood, raised registered Fox Trotter horses 1968-87. He and three other Forest Service friends brought the first of this breed into Wyoming and the Big Horn Basin.
He is survived by his wife Mary of Powell, and four of his children Dr. Garry Bond of Redding, Calif.; Laura Bond Evans of Cody; Karen Bond of Cody and Mary Lou Bond of Lena Ill. There are also six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one sister Shirley Bond Jones of Grand Junction, Colo.
