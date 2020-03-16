Ollie “Maxine” Hill, our most beloved gem of this earth, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend peacefully departed for the beginning of her journey in the ever after on March 11, 2020.
She was born Jan. 12, 1932, to Mack and Mabel Boyt, the first baby of 1932 “Little Miss Greybull.”
She attended school in Shell and then graduated from Greybull High School in 1949. She married Walter Hill on May 28, 1955. They moved to Laramie and attended the University of Wyoming where Maxine majored in English. After Walter’s graduation, they moved back to Cody, and Maxine began her long banking career of 30-plus years, eventually becoming Vice President of First Wyoming Bank. She retired with Key Bank in 1990.
She then worked as a bookkeeper at Stecks-Smiths with her dear friend and neighbor of 51 years, Linda Evans. After that she worked at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center selling tickets alongside her sister Delores Miller, making new friends from all over the world.
She also volunteered daily in her daughter Kathy’s kindergarten class at Sunset Elementary School where she made many new little friends. Maxine was a founding and charter member of the Cody Chapter of Soroptimist International of which she became an honorary lifetime member.
She was very active in her church and community, caring selflessly for so many others, young and old alike. Later in life she literally traveled the world with her dear friend Jim Uhe. She loved getting together with all of her lifelong friends for their monthly birthday lunches and dinners. For the last eight years of Maxine’s life she was most lovingly cared for by her granddaughter Sarah, along with Sarah’s fiancé Jeremy Brod, up until her very last breath.
She is survived by her four children Kathy (the late Jere) Barnhart, Cindy (Dick) McGuire, Mary Ann (Brent) Turner and son Daniel Walter Hill. Grandchildren Jeremy Barnhart, Kayla Jolovich, Jackson and Derrick (Duke) McGuire, Emily, Sarah, and Audrey Turner, Shyla and Kevin Hill, and Chrissy Powell, great-grandchildren Caleb and Caty Barnhart, and Ollie and Carson Coon.
She was also devoted to her large extended family which includes many loved nieces and nephews, and their children. She is also survived by her beloved feline friend Peaches.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol, her husband Walter, whom she was married to for 27 years before his untimely death in 1982, granddaughter Janna Lynne Barnhart, son-in-law Jere Barnhart, and Jim Uhe.
Maxine will be remembered most for her zest for life, love of music, her beautiful smile, and unconditional love for family and friends.
Funeral services were held at First Presbyterian Church in Cody on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
