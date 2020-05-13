Kim Reynolds, 65, died at home surrounded by her family on May 10, 2020.
Kim was born on Jan. 21, 1955, to Ted and Margie Gardner. She grew up in Vernal, Utah where she married her high school sweetheart Randy Reynolds in August of 1975.
Kim and Randy moved to Cody in 1983 where she put all her love into raising her three children. She loved the outdoors, knitting with her friends, creating beautiful stained-glass pieces and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Erik Reynolds (Nathan) of Davis, Calif., Jason Reynolds (Jessica) of Casper and Rachel Reynolds (Anthony) of Cody; her grandson Sawyer Reynolds of Casper; and her brothers Mike Gardner (Kaylene) and Wade Gardner (Lori) of Vernal.
Kim was preceded in death by her husband Randy Reynolds, sister Laurie Oyarzabal and parents Ted and Margie Gardner.
She was a loving and kind woman who dedicated her life to her children, family and friends.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Kim’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
