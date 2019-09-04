Jo Ann Myrtle Anderson, 80, of Cody, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 2, 2019.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1407 13th Street, Cody, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
A full obituary will be published. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
