Dr. Danny Jay Eicher, born May 20, 1958, died after an extended illness on Nov. 23, 2019, at the age of 61.
He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and concern for others. Born in Cody, Danny was a precocious child who kept his family busy with endless hijinks.
He was a 1976 graduate of Cody High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry at the University of Wyoming, and a M.D. from the University of Colorado 1988.
He joined the medical practice of Tibor Engel specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. Danny loved practicing medicine until he retired in 2008 and was known in the community for being a superb surgeon.
Danny is survived by his wife Jacquelyn Eicher, his loving daughter Laura Eicher, and affectionate stepchildren John Rico and Jasmine Hites, along with their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Jeannie Eicher.
Danny was a true Wyoming man, warm hearted, always ready with a story, and a hint of mischief in his eyes. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with.
A celebration of life will take place at Quebec Place, Fairmount Cemetery on Jan. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to Denver Hospice.
