Ruth Clare Yonkee Johnson, 97, longtime resident and business woman, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Care Center where she had resided the past three years.
Born June 20, 1922, in Thermopolis, she was the daughter of Otto and Clare (Armstrong) Menger. She later became stepdaughter to Clifford W. Axtell. After graduating as valedictorian from Hot Springs County High School in 1940, she studied at Mills College in California and University of Wyoming.
She worked and studied in the Law Office of Axtell and Yonkee, before taking the Bar exam and being admitted to the State Bar in 1953. Ruth Clare was an attorney serving the community for 53 years. She was married to Lyman Brooks Yonkee in 1943. They had three children. After their divorce, she married Jamison T. Johnson in 1993 who opened a new door to the world for her.
A community-minded woman, she helped establish Legend Rock Petroglyph Site on the National Register of Historic Places, served on the Community Federated Church Board and was Superintendent of Sunday School for 25 years, member of the Wyoming, Hot Springs County, Fifth Judicial District, and American Bar Associations, member/officer of Daughters of the American Revolution, president and secretary of Thermopolis Woman’s Club, Co-Man of the Year for helping establish Bicentennial Park, director and secretary for Glade Edwards Foundation, was first woman inducted into HSC Hall of Fame, was involved in Gift of the Waters Pageant Corporation, to name just a few of her accomplishments and memberships.
Ruth Clare enjoyed rock hunting, traveling, reading, photography, and being with her family.
Those cherishing her memory include her children Kay Rush of Thermopolis, Adolph (Mary Ellen) Yonkee of Ogden, Utah, and Margo (Dennis) Rush of Malta, Mont.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a myriad of friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. at the Community Federated Church with Rev. Chuck Cooper officiating. A private burial at Monument Hill will follow. Viewing at Mortimore Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Community Federated Church/Community Hall, 244 North 6th; HSC Historical Society, PO Box 29; or HSC Memorial Hospital Foundation, 150 E. Arapahoe, Thermopolis, WY, 82443.
Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages may be offered at www.mortfh.com.
