Tony Bork died peacefully Oct. 16, 2019 at his home.
Roy “Tony” Anthony Bork, 66, was born July 24, 1953, in Hood River, Ore., to Ernest E. and Geraldine (Olson) Bork. He grew up in Bandon, Ore., and graduated from high school in 1971.
He was a self-taught auto mechanic by trade. Tony spent time driving truck and was an entrepreneur owning multiple small businesses during his career.
In 2005, he relocated to Cody, where he concentrated on his real passion, gunsmithing, opening a storefront, “Bork’s Guns.” He worked everyday with his dog, “Griz.”
Tony was united in marriage to Audrey Hollaar on Nov. 1, 2010, in Cody. In 2016, Tony retired, and they moved to Ashley, N.D., so he could pheasant hunt. His life consisted of doing things he enjoyed and being around people he enjoyed.
Tony is survived by his wife Audrey Bork of Ashley; son Jeremy Bork of La Grande, Ore.; daughter Jennifer (Will) Foy of Pikesville, Md.; two stepsons Sheldon (Judi) Leong of Cody, and Casey Leong of Jamestown, N.D.; two grandchildren Kyle and Sean Bork; two step-grandchildren Jackson and Twylah Leong; four brothers Alan (Patty) Bork of St. Helena’s, Ore., Stan (Judy) Bork of Sheridan, Wyo., Gary Bork of Mt. Angel, Ore. and Dennis Bork of Idaho; sister Ida (Sid) Martin of Mexico and Tony’s Backyard Gang, Dale and his late wife, Teresa Muhs, Phil and Peggy Farman and Bob and Teddy Calkin.
Preceding Tony in death were his parents and four brothers.
Memorial service for Tony will be held in Cody in the spring with burial in Riverside Cemetery at Cody.
The family prefers memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Carlsen Funeral Home of Ashley has been entrusted with arrangements, carlsenfh.com.
