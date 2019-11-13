Debra Jean Mann, 63, died on Nov. 2, 2019, in Lovell.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1956 in Des Moines, Iowa to Lewis J. Goldizen and Elsie V. Wilkinson.
Debra graduated from high school in 1974 and continued her education in fashion design in Omaha Neb.
Debra had two sons Jason and Eric Mann, and together they moved to Meeteetse in 1989, and there she met the love of her life John Deromedi. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She loved to travel with John, visiting many new places and seeing new things. She always had an interest in arts and crafts and enjoyed making things. Deb, as she preferred to be called, was also an extraordinary cook and loved to bake. Above all things, she loved kids and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Debra is survived by her sons Jason (Haley, Jacob and Rigby) Mann of Sheridan, Mont., and Eric (Julie, Kaia, Ryan, Heather and Baylee) of Lovell. She is also survived by her mother Elsie Goldizen, sister Teresa (Maurice) Hill, brother Greg (Julia) Goldizen of Iowa, and many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her father Lewis Goldizen and grandparents.
Debra was a very special and classy lady and will be missed dearly by all those who knew her and took care of her in her later years.
At Debra’s request, burial has taken place and no funeral services will be held. The family will hold a private graveside dedication in Meeteetse on Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a local program of your choice in her name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.