Brandon Nick Doak died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, of a bleeding ulcer at his home in Cody.
Brandon was born June 14, 1977, in Rock Springs to Becky Mann Schmalz and David Doak. He was raised in Rock Springs and Cody. He lived in Colorado for 17 years.
He attended school in Cody and was a mechanic for snow machines, motorcycles, 4-wheelers and ATVs.
Brandon had a passion for the outdoors, snow machines, riding motorcycles and dirt bikes in the sand dunes of Idaho. He loved camping and fishing.
Brandon is survived by his mother Becky Mann Schmalz and stepdad Don Schmalz of Cody, brother OJay Doak, niece Teagen Doak of Cody, brother Tony Martin of Powell, and nephew Nicholas Martin of Cody.
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. at Shreve Lodge, 49 Lakeside Road. Please bring a lawn chair and a story to share.
The gathering will be held outdoors and move into the lodge if inclement weather.
