Richard Lewis Godwin “Rich”, 61, died suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at home in Cody.
Born July 26, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio, to James Russell Godwin and Marlene Rae (Logsdon), he was raised in Lafayettte, La., Houston and Denver. Rich attended Kent School in Denver for one year and was relieved not to be invited back.
He graduated from Cherry Creek High School and Arapahoe Community College in Denver.
He was a Certified MWD Field Engineer and worked for Phoenix Technology Services on the “Ensign” 772 Rig, based over the last few years in the Midland-Odessa, Texas area. He worked closely with his coordinator, Dave Hayden, and fellow hand Cody Williams.
Rich was given a final sign off on the morning broadcast to all the area rigs on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The crew will miss his exemplary culinary contributions. He made a mean Hollandaise.
Rich loved Yellowstone and Teton Parks and had a particular passion for camping and fishing often accompanied by his favorite, furry, fishing buddies, Reese and Raleigh. An avid sports enthusiast, he followed and supported the Denver Broncos, Avalanche, Rockies, Nuggets, and Houston Astros. He loved to ski, golf, play softball and read. He was a member of the Vail ski racing team and participated on the Cherry Hills baseball team.
Rich was preceded in death by a granddaughter Aspen Crews and stepfather James Farrell. Also preceded in death by his canine companions Sammy and Fiona.
Left to miss him are his mother Marlene Farrell; father James Godwin; former wife Sandra Medina; two daughters Cassie Crews and Carrie Godwin; grandson, Hunter Crews; sister, RaeLene Schrepferman (Steven); brother Robert Breuer: and special friend Tammy Quisenberry.
A private memorial service and dinner is planned Sunday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. at the Best Western Ivy Inn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Park County Animal Shelter, PO Box 203, Building Campaign, Cody, WY, 82414.
