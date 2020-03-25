Daniel Hiltz, 74, of Burnham, Ill., died peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Dan was born May 9, 1945, in Whitehall, Mont., to Edward and Alvina (Goltz) Hiltz. The family moved to Cody in 1958.
In 1967, Dan was called to service with the U.S. Army. On Sept. 10, 1967 he was wounded in action at Plai-Ku, South Vietnam when a Viet Cong grenade exploded in his bunker. He was on patrol with the Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
Dan is preceded in death by his grandson Caleb James Hiltz, three sisters Florence, Marjorie and Helen, and five brothers Edward, Raymond, Ted, Albert and Chris.
He is survived by his daughter Amanda (Hiltz) Wilcox, two sons Danielle (Jamie) Hiltz and Matthew (Dena) Hiltz, all living in the Buffalo, N.Y., area, seven grandchildren, sister Betty of Laurel, and brothers Jack, Ernie and Tom, all of Cody.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
