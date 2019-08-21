Marjorie Mae Messenger, 94, of Thermopolis, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 17, 2019, with her family at her side.
Born in Rushville, Neb., Oct. 7, 1924, she was the daughter of Scott and Lorna (Christine) Brown. She married Wayne Messenger in 1944 in Rushville. The couple moved to Cody in 1946 where they raised their four children.
Margie had a servant heart. She was active in many organizations including P.E.O. Chapter D Cody, Eastern Star, Job’s Daughters, the Presbyterian Church and for 25 years delivered Meals On Wheels.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, bridge club and sewing. Margie was famous for her incredible pies, Almond Roca and Million Dollar Fudge. An avid sports fan she cheered on her favorite football teams – Nebraska, Wyoming and the Broncos – along with Rockies baseball.
Gracious and appreciative of all her caregivers, Margie always had a smile, a thank you, and a wonderful sense of humor. Margie moved to Thermopolis where she was a resident of the Wyoming Pioneer Home the past five years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, son John, and special friend Paul James.
Cherishing her memory are her children Mike (Corky) Messenger of Thermopolis, Sally (West) Hilzer of Sheridan and Lorna (Jeff) Poulsen of Bozeman, Mont.; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her sweet dachshund Pippa.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cody with Reverend Pat Montgomery officiating. A light lunch will be served following the service. Inurnment will be with her husband in Riverside Cemetery in Cody.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages may be offered at www.mortfh.com.
