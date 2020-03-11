Ronald George Spomer was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Kane to Katherine (Scheeler) and George Spomer. He died at age 79 on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Fort Peck Reservoir in Montana while ice fishing.
Ron graduated from Cody High School in 1958 and was on the wrestling team all four years, as well as being named Class Sweetheart in his freshman year. He served in the National Guard beginning in 1958.
Ron married Nancy Cull in Billings on Feb. 26, 1960. During this time Ron and Nancy lived in Cody until they moved to Laramie in 1963 and Ron attended the University of Wyoming and graduated in June 1967 with a degree in education. He taught high school in Meeteetsee and in Port Huron, Mich., until moving to Tucson, Ariz., where Ron owned and operated a painting business.
In 1971 the family moved back to Cody where Ron operated Spomer Painting and House Moving.
Ron enjoyed sharing his love of fishing with family and friends, and fish fries. Ron said if anyone asked he wished to be remembered as “A good provider for my family” and yes, he will be remembered in that way and so many others.
Ron is survived by his children Janet (Tom) Spiering of Heart Mountain, Amy Spomer of Cody, Seanna (Todd) Baxter of Phoenix, Ronald Spomer II of Cody and Reuben (Juliana) Spomer of Cody; 30 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and three sisters: Arlene (Harland) Goodchild, Lydia Moore and Sharon Riley.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Ruben.
Ron was a practicing Catholic, a wake will be held at Ballard Funeral Home, Friday, March 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anthony’s on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
A brunch will follow the graveside service.
